WITHit is rolling out updated accessories for the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. Here’s how the company describes its line-up.

Apple Watch Series 10 Compatibility: WITHit has quickly adapted to Apple’s new sizing system, ensuring its bands work with both the series 10 42mm and 46mm models, while also preparing new bumper protection for both the 42mm and 46mm sizes. The bands are immediately available, and the bumpers are expected to be available in early November.

WITHit has quickly adapted to Apple’s new sizing system, ensuring its bands work with both the series 10 42mm and 46mm models, while also preparing new bumper protection for both the 42mm and 46mm sizes. The bands are immediately available, and the bumpers are expected to be available in early November. Rugged Designs for Apple Watch Ultra 2: Apple’s Ultra 2 now comes in Satin Black, and WITHit has designed an ultra-durable Black Titanium band to match this premium smartwatch. Built for adventure, this rugged yet stylish band will complement the bold look of the Ultra 2 while withstanding extreme conditions and is expected to be available in early November.

Apple’s Ultra 2 now comes in Satin Black, and WITHit has designed an ultra-durable Black Titanium band to match this premium smartwatch. Built for adventure, this rugged yet stylish band will complement the bold look of the Ultra 2 while withstanding extreme conditions and is expected to be available in early November. AirPods 4 Case Updates: For AirPods users, WITHit’s new AirPods 4 cases will support both the standard model and the Noise Cancellation version. Cases are expected to be available this holiday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related