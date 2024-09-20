Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacMagazine: The iPhone 16 is already being manufactured in Brazil.

° From 9to5Mac: A popular YouTuber says Apple is lying about the iPhone 16 Pro 48MP camera, but Lux disagrees.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple has detailed iPhone 16’s enhanced repair-friendly design.

° From Wired: Danny Boyle’s new zombie flick, “28 Years Later,” was shot on an iPhone 15.

° From The MacObserver: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declared Apple as his company’s “primary competitor” for the next 10 to 15 years.

° From DigiTimes: Apple has suspended MacBook bearing supplier Kersen’s production for inspection purposes due to “quality issues.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related