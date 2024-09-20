Another day, another (possible) lawsuit in the form of a “Batterygate”-like legal battle.

A pensioner, Justin Gutmann, 76, has set his sights on a £853million (approximately US$1.1 billion) battle with Apple, reports the Daily Mail.

Ironically, the article says he’s never owned an iPhone. The case relates to the alleged slowing down of performance in iPhone’s by hiding a power management tool. In other words: the Batterygate brouhaha.

Around seven years ago, there were over 60 lawsuits in the U.S. that alleged that Apple’s actions violated Consumer Protection Act legislation. In December 2017 Apple published an apology letter to customers in regards to “Batterygate” for slowing down older phones to compensate for erratic battery performance.

The tech giant paid $113 million to settle the legal brouhaha and offered $29 replacement batteries for those with an iPhone 6 or later. Apple also added more battery health information to iOS to let users know when the battery begins to compromise performance.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related