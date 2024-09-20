Earlier this week it was reported that that Apple has stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro models, which meant the new software was no longer available to be downloaded and installed. However, MacRumors says that Apple is working on a fix.

The article says that an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers states Apple is aware of a “small number” of M4 iPad Pros that are unable to power on after a customer attempted to install iPadOS 18 on the device. While awaiting for a software update to fix the issue, Apple has advised technicians to attempt a force restart of a customer’s iPad Pro model, if the device has experienced this issue, notes MacRumors.

I’ve had no problem on my M4 iPad Pro after installing the operating system update. However, there are reports on Reddit from ‌iPad Pro‌ users who had an interruption in the installation process, leading to an iPad that refused to turn on. A total replacement was required for affected users. MacRumors says that Apple will make the software available again when the underlying problem has been addressed.

AppleInsider notes that all other models of the iPad capable of running iPadOS 18 are continuing to receive the update as usual, and are seemingly unaffected by the bricking issue.

