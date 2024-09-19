Oprah Winfrey has paid a fortune to Apple TV + chiefs to buy back the rights to a documentary about her life, according to Page Six.

The two-part documentary was first announced in January 2021. Academy Award-winner Kevin MacDonald was slated to re-team with Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer and her banner Happy Street Entertainment on the project with him directing the doc. The pair previously made Whitney Houston biographical doc “Whitney.”

The two-part documentary was planned to “chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of one show and one woman who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist.” However, sources told Page Six that Macdonald, who teamed up with Winfrey’s longtime producer Lisa Erspamer on the project, had clashed with the 70-year-old billionaire after he finished the film, and it’s been on hold ever since.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related