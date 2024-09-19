From TechCrunch: Apple’s macOS Sequoia, released on Monday, has broken the functionality of several security tools made by CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Microsoft, and others, according to posts on social media, as well as messages posted in a Mac-focused Slack channel.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly what is the issue, but it appears to affect several products made by companies that provide software for macOS users and enterprises, the article adds. On the day of macOS Sequoia’s release, a CrowdStrike sales engineer said in a Slack room for Mac admins that the company had to delay support for the new version of Mac’s operating system, according to TechCrunch.

A possible source of the issues is Sequoia’s current firewall, per 9to5Mac. “This is useful for managing connections on untrusted networks,” the report says. “If you’re an everyday user and not a security nut or part of an enterprise team, your firewall is likely already off. This is the default on Mac, as most users are on trusted networks anyway (Apple’s way of balancing usability and security).”

macOS Sequoia is a free software update that’s available now. For more information, visit apple.com/macos/macos-sequoia.

