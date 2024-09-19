KeyDubs has released the Covert Mount for Apple AirTags. It’s built to withstand being submerged in water, extreme temperatures, and the harshest conditions.

According to the folks at KeyDubs, here are the key features of the Covert Mount:

Waterproof: The only AirTag mount that can stay submerged underwater for over 60 days, thanks to its IP-68 rating.

The only AirTag mount that can stay submerged underwater for over 60 days, thanks to its IP-68 rating. Strong Hold: Its secure adhesive sticks seamlessly to low-energy plastics, metals, glass, and painted surfaces.

Its secure adhesive sticks seamlessly to low-energy plastics, metals, glass, and painted surfaces. Protected & Sealed: Tamper-proof lid ensures the cap stays put and can’t be unscrewed by mistake – making it nearly impossible to remove the AirTag once placed.

Tamper-proof lid ensures the cap stays put and can’t be unscrewed by mistake – making it nearly impossible to remove the AirTag once placed. Travel-Friendly: Great for attaching to bikes, cars, camping gear, and beyond — perfect for every adventure.

The Covert Mount has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$14.95 for a single pack and $34.95 for a four-pack. You can buy it at Amazon.

