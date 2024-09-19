As reported by MacRumors, the European Union has issued a warning to Apple, demanding that the tech giant open up iOS to rival companies and third-party developers or potentially face significant fines.

The move is part of the EU’s efforts to enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ensure fair competition in the digital marketplace.

In a press release, this is what the EU says this: Today, the European Commission has started two specification proceedings to assist Apple in complying with its interoperability obligations under the Digital Markets Act (‘DMA’). Under the DMA, Apple must provide free and effective interoperability to third party developers and businesses with hardware and software features controlled by Apple’s operating systems iOS and iPadOS, designated under the DMA.

The specification proceedings formalise the Commission’s regulatory dialogue with Apple on certain specific areas of Apple’s compliance with Article 6(7) DMA. Pursuant to Article 8(2) of the DMA, the Commission may, on its own initiative, adopt a decision specifying the measures a gatekeeper has to implement to ensure effective compliance with substantive DMA obligations, such as the interoperability obligation of Article 6(7) DMA.

The first proceeding focuses on several iOS connectivity features and functionalities, predominantly used for and by connected devices. Connected devices are a varied, large and commercially important group of products, including smartwatches, headphones and virtual reality headsets. Companies offering these products depend on effective interoperability with smartphones and their operating systems, such as iOS. The Commission intends to specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity.

The second proceeding focuses on the process Apple has set up to address interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and IPadOS. It is crucial that the request process is transparent, timely, and fair so that all developers have an effective and predictable path to interoperability and are enabled to innovate.

The Commission is supposed to conclude the proceedings within six months from their opening.

