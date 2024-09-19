Apple TV+ has landed rights to develop “Off Season,” a spec from Holland, Michigan‘s Andrew Sodroski, which Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon) will star in and produce through her Aluna Entertainment, reports Deadline.

Details haven’t been disclosed, but it’s described as a femme fatale thriller set in a luxury resort on Mexico’s Mayan Riviera, the article adds. 42 developed the script, with Peter Dealbert and Ben Pugh to produce for the company, alongside Kirby and Lauren Dark for Aluna Entertainment. No director is yet attached to the project.

About Apple TV+

