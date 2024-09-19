Apple has announced California driver’s licenses and state IDs can now be added to Apple Wallet, enabling residents to add and present their IDs using an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The launch of California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet will roll out as part of the California DMV’s broader mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program, which launched last year and is limited to 1.5 million participants.

The addition of IDs in Wallet in California follows the recent launch in Hawaii and Ohio, which join Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland. Additionally, Montana, New Mexico, and West Virginia have signed on to adopt IDs in Wallet. Japan has also signed on to bring My Number Card to Wallet, which will mark the first international expansion of IDs in Wallet.

Adding an ID in Apple Wallet

Adding a license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in a few steps. Residents can tap the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID,” and follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

The customer will be asked to use their iPhone to scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification. As an additional security step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process. Once verified by the issuing state, the customer’s ID or driver’s license will be added to Wallet.

Using an ID in Apple Wallet

Users can present their IDs in Apple Wallet in person and in apps to show proof of age or identity. To present an ID in person, users can go to Apple Wallet and select their ID in Apple Wallet.

From there, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader, review the specific information being requested, and use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate. Today, users can present their ID in Apple Wallet at select TSA checkpoints, businesses, and venues, in addition to Apple Store locations across the U.S. for order pickup, Genius Bar appointments, and more.

Users can also present their IDs in Apple Wallet to businesses using apps such as Tap2iD Mobile, VeriScan, and Mobile ID Verify, for in-person age verification. These apps leverage Apple’s ID Verifier API to securely and privately accept mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards — right on iPhone, no additional hardware needed.

Apple says that, soon, users will also be able to present their ID in Apple Wallet in person for select services like CLEAR for member enrollment. To present an ID in Apple Wallet in apps, users can select the “Verify with Apple Wallet” or “Continue with Apple Wallet” button.

From there, they can review the specific information being requested, and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID before information is shared. Today, users can present their ID in Apple Wallet in select apps, including Turo, with additional partners such as CLEAR, MyChart, and Uber Eats coming soon.

Privacy

Apple says that IDs in Apple Wallet use the privacy and security features that are built into Apple devices to help protect a user’s identity and personal info. When adding an ID to Apple Wallet, the state-issuing authority receives only the information it needs to approve or deny the request.

Once an ID is added to Apple Wallet, the information is encrypted on a user’s device, so others — including Apple — cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the state-issuing authority do not know when or to whom a user presents their driver’s license or state ID. A user’s presentment history is encrypted and stored only on their device, and Apple cannot see or access this information.

When presenting an ID in Apple Wallet, Apple says that only the information needed for the transaction is presented, and the user has the opportunity to review and authorize the information being requested with Face ID or Touch ID before it is shared. Users don’t need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID. For more information on IDs in Wallet, visit learn.wallet.apple/id.

