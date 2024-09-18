China’s Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the world’s No. 2 smartphone brand in August.

Xiaomi captured the #2 spot for the first time in three years in terms of monthly sell-through volumes, according to Counterpoint Research’s Smartphone 360 Monthly Tracker. Although the company’s sales remained flat month-over-month in August, Apple’s seasonal decline helped the brand reach the second spot.

However, Xiaomi isn’t likely to keep second place for long. With the new generation of iPhones usually launching in September, August tends to be Apple’s weakest month in a given calendar year. The launch of the iPhone 16 series is likely to propel Apple to recapture the #2 spot, or even the #1 spot, in the coming months as sales ramp up, notes Counterpoint.

