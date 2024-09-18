Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:
° From The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): JPMorgan Chase is in talks with Apple about taking over the tech giant’s credit card program from Goldman Sachs.
° From MacRumors: Here are the macOS Sequoia features not supported by Intel Macs.
° From AppleInsider: Rumors about the next Mac mini are continuing to flow, with another backing up previous claims that the new model will have five USB-C ports.
° From The MacObserver: Apple has retired the term Apple ID and presents Apple Account as its replacement.
° From Macworld: Find out how long MacBooks last, how long Apple supports Macs and MacBooks for, and how to tell if a Mac is too old.
° From 9to5Mac: With RCS rolling out on the iPhone, Google is looking ahead on new features including cross-platform end-to-end encryption.
° From Tim Culpan’s Position: TSMC’s first Arizona chips are now in production, and Apple is ready to be the first cab off the rank with mobile processors made using the foundry’s 5nm process.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Eric Bolden and Marty Jencius of Vision ProFiles and host Chuck Joiner take on the topic of entertainment on the Apple Vision Pro. (Part 1)
