° From The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): JPMorgan Chase is in talks with Apple about taking over the tech giant’s credit card program from Goldman Sachs.

° From MacRumors: Here are the macOS Sequoia features not supported by Intel Macs.

° From AppleInsider: Rumors about the next Mac mini are continuing to flow, with another backing up previous claims that the new model will have five USB-C ports.

° From The MacObserver: Apple has retired the term Apple ID and presents Apple Account as its replacement.

° From Macworld: Find out how long MacBooks last, how long Apple supports Macs and MacBooks for, and how to tell if a Mac is too old.

° From 9to5Mac: With RCS rolling out on the iPhone, Google is looking ahead on new features including cross-platform end-to-end encryption.

° From Tim Culpan’s Position: TSMC’s first Arizona chips are now in production, and Apple is ready to be the first cab off the rank with mobile processors made using the foundry’s 5nm process.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Eric Bolden and Marty Jencius of Vision ProFiles and host Chuck Joiner take on the topic of entertainment on the Apple Vision Pro. (Part 1)

