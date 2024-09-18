Macally has launched the BLERGO2SG, a USB-A wired ergonomic, backlit keyboard crafted specifically for Mac users.

It’s available now on Macally.com at an introductory price of $62.99 with code ERGO10 (limited time). The regular manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $69.99.

The BLERGO2SG delivers an exceptional typing experience through its innovative design, says Macalley CEO Mike Chen. With vibrant, adjustable backlit keys, a split ergonomic layout, padded wrist support, and four adjustable kickstands, it’s engineered to reduce typing fatigue while boosting productivity, he adds.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related