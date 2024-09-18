Eve Systems, a provider of smart home devices and part of ABB, has announced the availability of the Matter version of Eve Light Switch.

CEO Jerome Grackle says that Eve Light Switch delivers the convenience of connected lighting without changing a single bulb. It can replace either a single-pole or 3-way switch and integrates seamlessly with existing frames and decors.

Matter-over-Thread technology ensures outstanding ease of use, advanced security and access for the entire family, no matter if they use an iPhone, Android device or interact vocally with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, according to Grackle.

The Matter version of Eve Light Switch has an suggested retail price of US$49.95 USD. A free Matter firmware upgrade for the third generation of Eve Light Switch can be installed via the Eve app.

