As noted by AppleInsider, the consumer advocacy group Euroconsumer is launching a coordinated class-action suit in Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, alleging it was Apple’s fault that music services raised subscription charges.

“Apple didn’t play fair,” reads the Euroconsumer class action suit page. “As a big tech player, Apple abused its power to impose up to 30% extra charges on non-Apple music streaming services like Spotify, Deezer, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Qobuz through its Apple App Store.”

The consumer advocacy group says Apple used its dominant position to charge extra fees on music streaming services offering subscriptions in the App Store, which led to iPhone and iPad users having to pay up to 30% more. To cover these fees, the lawsuit says that services like Spotify increased their prices specifically for iOS users, with fees rising from €9.99 to €12.99 per month. Meanwhile, Apple’s own service, Apple Music, faced no such charges.

Euroconumer claims that Apple also blocked these music streaming services from informing users about cheaper subscription options available directly through their websites. This behavior is not only unfair and anti-competitive but also illegal, adds the advocacy group.

Euroconsumer says its goal is to hold Apple accountable and make them return the “undue charges” paid by consumers. From their class action suite page:

Who’s in? All iPhone and iPad users who paid extra for non-Apple music streaming subscriptions via the App Store since 2013.

Why Join? To stand up against Apple’s power abuse and demand fair compensation.

What’s the Score? On average, €3 per month paid in extra charges since July 2013.

