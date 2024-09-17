There’ll be no second season of “Time Bandits” on Apple TV+. According to Deadline, Apple has opted not to renew the series adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s cult classic film for a second season.

The news comes almost a month after the 10-episode first season of the fantasy series starring Lisa Kudrow ended its run, released in batches of two episodes weekly. Deadline says the cancellation isn’t surprising.

“Despite the nostalgia factor and mostly favorable reviews (78% on Rotten Tomatoes), Time Bandits, created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, did not attract large enough audience and was not able to crack Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings,” the article says.

Here’s how “Time Bandits” is described: Time Bandits follows the time-traveling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet. They are former workers of the Supreme Being who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric, using it to hop from one historical era to the next in order to steal riches. Throughout the movie, they meet various historical and fictional characters, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood, while the Supreme Being simultaneously tries to catch up to them and retrieve the map.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related