Plugable, a company that specializes advanced connectivity has launched its first portable monitor, the Plugable 15.6” USB-C Portable Display (USBC-PDMON).

It boasts a 1920×1080 Full HD IPS display and 60Hz refresh rate. Its lightweight design, integrated folding travel cover and stand, 85W pass-through charging, and two downstream 10Gbps USB-C ports make it an ideal solution for creating a mobile desk, according to Plugable Chief Technology Officer Bernie Thompson.

The USBC-PDMON connects solely via USB-C, offering integration with laptops, smartphones, and tablets that support USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode, including Thunderbolt and USB4. Equipped with one upstream and two downstream 10Gbps USB-C ports, the USBC-PDMON not only offers USB-C hub functionality but also supports 85W pass-through charging on one of the ports. This multifunctional design allows the monitor to serve as a hub for connecting additional peripherals while keeping your computer charged up.

The monitor’s IPS panel offers a 170° viewing angle with clear and vibrant visuals from almost any direction, while also reducing the eyestrain associated with the VA panels used in other portable monitors, Thompson says. With a brightness of 300 nits, the display provides sufficient illumination for indoor environments, maintaining clarity and color accuracy, he adds.

Three buttons are accessible on the monitor’s side to control screen brightness and quick color mode toggling. Additionally, the durable design includes a detachable and foldable cover that doubles as a stand.

Depending on your setting, can power the monitor by connecting it to a USB-C charging block (not included) and take advantage of 100W pass-through charging (85W to host), or rely on bus power directly from the laptop when connecting on the go.

Availability

The Plugable 15.6” USB-C Portable Display (USBC-PDMON) is in the US and Canada s directly from Plugable.com, and on Amazon for US$199.95 with a 10% off Prime Exclusive Discount.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related