MacPaw, a macOS and iOS software maker, has announced the open beta launch of Setapp Mobile, one of the first alternative app marketplaces for iPhone users.

The open beta now features a curated selection of 50 lifestyle and productivity apps, all accessible under a single subscription. The launch of Setapp Mobile follows the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union, opening the door for alternative app marketplaces.

MacPaw CEO Oleksandr Kosovan says it distinguishes itself by offering a streamlined experience without in-app purchases or hidden fees. Popular apps available include MacPaw’s own CleanMy Phone and ClearVPN, alongside popular choices like Riveo, BusyCal and Awesome Habits.

To access Setapp Mobile, users must have iOS 17.4 or later and an Apple ID associated with an EU member state. Current Setapp EU subscribers with “Power User” or “AI Expert” plans will automatically gain access to Setapp Mobile at no additional cost.

Those on other plans can upgrade to “iOS Advanced,” “Power User,” or “AI Expert” to continue using Setapp Mobile. Previous beta users will lose access on September 17th.

A seven-day free trial of the “iOS Advanced” plan is available for new EU subscribers. To join Setapp Mobile, visit https://setapp.com/setapp-mobile

