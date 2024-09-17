Apple Original Films has landed “Matchbox,” a new, live-action feature film from Skydance and Mattel Films that will be directed by Sam Hargrave and star John Cena, reports Deadline.

The movie, inspired by Mattel’s iconic real-world die-cast toy vehicle line, will be based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.

Wrestler-turned-actor Cena was most recently seen in MGM Studios action comedy “Jackpot,” as well as the Peter Farrelly comedy “Ricky Stanicky.” Hargave launched, among other things, the “Extraction” franchise starring Chris Hemsworth.

