Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced same-day support for Apple’s iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia releases.

“We provide same-day support so our customers can reap the benefits of Apple’s latest innovations, while knowing critical management and security workflows will remain intact,” says CEO John Strosahl. “Whether they want to upgrade devices, purchase new hardware or experiment with new features Apple is offering, they can rest easy knowing all of Jamf’s products are compatible and will continue supporting their security, management and business objectives.”

Jamf is compatible with the following operating systems:

macOS Sequoia

iOS 18

iPadOS 18

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

Like this: Like Loading...

Related