RapidSOS is officially integrated with Apple Emergency SOS Live Video, now available with the release of iOS 18. RapidSOS is an intelligent safety platform that securely links data to 9-1-1 and first responders. It connects more than 500 million devices directly to 15,000+ first responder agencies.

Emergency SOS Live Video allows those in need to share streaming video and recorded media during emergency calls. During an emergency call, participating emergency dispatchers can send a request to share live video or photos over a secure connection, making it quicker and easier to provide urgent assistance.

Emergency Communications Center (ECC) telecommunicators can now access Emergency SOS Live Video directly within RapidSOS UNITE. This service is available at no cost to the 5,700+ ECCs using RapidSOS, covering over 99% of the U.S. population.

To learn more about about how to access Apple Emergency SOS Live Video with RapidSOS, watch this ECC training video.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related