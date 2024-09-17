Apple has updated its iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) for macOS Sequoia, iOS, and iPadOS. Following are Apple’s release notes:

Keynote:

• Advance your slides hands-free with the double tap gesture on supported Apple Watch models. (Requires watchOS 11)

• See HDR images and movies in greater dynamic range on supported devices. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

• Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.

• Use the new document browser to easily create a new presentation or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

Numbers:

• Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.

• Use the new document browser to easily create a new spreadsheet or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

Pages:

• Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.

• Use the new document browser to easily create a new document or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)

• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

Regarding macOS Sequoia

Apple also updated Keynote for the Mac with a few new macOS Sequoia features:

• See HDR images and movies in greater dynamic range on supported displays. (Requires macOS Sequoia)

• Play your slideshow during a FaceTime call or video conference to automatically start sharing your presentation window. (Requires macOS Sequoia)

• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

However, Pages and Numbers for the Mac only received bug fixes and performance improvements.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related