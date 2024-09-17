Apple has updated its Sports app to version 2.0 with some tweaks, including Live Activities support.

Here are Apple’s release notes:

Added a new drop-down menu that makes it faster and easier to jump between your leagues and a new search page to browse the ones you want to check in on.

• With new optimizations for the WNBA and MLB playoffs, Apple Sports is the best place to stay up to speed all postseason.

• Follow live as last year’s MLS and Liga MX champions compete for Campeones Cup.

Sports is a free app for the iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

