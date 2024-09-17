Apple TV+ has landed “Tú También lo Harías” (“You Would Do it Too”), an eight-episode, Spanish-language mystery from Legendary Television and Espotlight Media.

It will debut globally as an Apple Original series with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 30, with one new episode set to debut every Wednesday through December 11.

Starring Ana Polvorosa (“Cable Girls”), Michelle Jenner (“Berlin”), Pablo Molinero (“The Plague”) and José Manuel Poga (“Money Heist”), “Tú También lo Harías” takes place after an armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers. Detectives and former lovers are on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. As they navigate a world where perception often trumps reality, this lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it.

“Tú También lo Harías” is created and written by David Victori (“Sky Rojo”) and Jordi Vallejo (Harlan Coben’s “The Innocent”). The series was directed by Victori, executive produced by Anxo Rodriguez alongside the creators, and produced by Legendary Television along with Spanish Production Company, Espotlight.

