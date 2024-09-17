Apple has released new firmware for the HomePod mini and the HomePod.

Per Apple’s release notes, version 18, software version 18 introduces SharePlay so you can share control of your Apple Music playlist on iPhone or iPad and guests can contribute to what’s playing on HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

° Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

° On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

° Tap Software Update.

° Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

