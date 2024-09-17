According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2024, satisfaction with personal computers (PCs) — which include desktops, laptops, and tablets, also enjoy a record score — up 1% to 81 (out of 100 points).

Apple, powered by its laptop and tablet satisfaction, takes back sole possession of first place after increasing 2% to an ACSI score of 85.

Meanwhile, HP, just one point behind the leader, posts the largest industry gain, surging 4% to 84. Samsung, which tied for first last year, slides 1% to an ACSI score of 82. Amazon (up 3%), Dell (down 1%), and Lenovo (up 3%) each score 80, just ahead of Microsoft — debuting in the PC industry — with a mark of 79. Acer, the group of smaller PC manufacturers, and Asus (each unchanged) share last place at 78.

As for device types, desktop computers still lead the way despite slipping 2% to 82. Tablets, however, significantly narrow the gap after jumping 7% to 81 — the same mark as laptops, which improve 1% year over year.

The ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2024 is based on 13,113 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2023 and June 2024. You can download the study, and follow the ACSI on LinkedIn and X at @theACSI.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related