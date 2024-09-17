Affirm, a payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, is now available to eligible users checking out online and in-app with Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad.

Apple Pay users in the U.S. can request to pay over time with Affirm, splitting eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments for as low as 0% APR. To begin, users with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 or later can select “Other Cards & Pay Later Options” when checking out with Apple Pay on their iPhone or iPad. After choosing Affirm, they will go through a quick eligibility check that purportedly won’t impact their credit score.

Approved users will see customized payment plans and can choose the one that works best for them. Once they agree to the terms, they can double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID to confirm their purchase.

Affirm users who already have an Affirm Card will also see the option to select Affirm on Apple Pay at checkout. In keeping with Affirm’s long-standing commitment to lend to consumers responsibly, every transaction will be underwritten individually, and consumers will never owe a penny in late or surprise fees.

In addition to the flexibility and transparency of Affirm, users can enjoy all the privacy and security features they love about Apple Pay, says Vishal Kapoor, Affirm’s senior vice president of Product. As with all Apple Pay purchases, when a user pays with Affirm, Apple does not retain any transaction information linked to the user, he adds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related