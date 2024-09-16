Apple has released tvOS 18, which introduces intelligent features like InSight, which displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from every live-action Apple TV+ movie and show onscreen in real time.

Enhance Dialogue also gets smarter with tvOS 18, leveraging machine learning and computational audio to deliver greater vocal clarity, according to Apple. Subtitles now automatically appear at just the right moments, including when users mute, when they skip back while watching, or when the language in a show or movie does not match the device language. Additionally, tvOS 18 brings new screen savers, like Portraits, to Apple TV 4K.

Updates to the Home app are also available, including guest access with iOS 18, which provides users with convenient ways to grant guests control of locks, garage doors, and security systems; schedule individualized or time-based access to the home with smart locks; and view Activity History for guests. Additionally, the Home app now makes it easier for users to access, understand, and make more informed decisions about their home electricity use in partnership with leading utilities, beginning with Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California.

According to Apple, additional features for the home include:

Houseguests can share control of music playing from HomePod and HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music.

AirPlay adds Spatial Audio so users can get an immersive experience when streaming audio from iPhone and iPad to HomePod and compatible third-party audio equipment.

Live Captions for English in the U.S. and Canada come to FaceTime with Continuity Camera in tvOS 18, so users can read what others are saying on a FaceTime call on the biggest screen in the home.

Apple Fitness+ has an entirely new design in tvOS 18, with personalized recommendations for workouts and meditations, powerful Search, and enhanced Awards to help users stay motivated.

Available later this year, tvOS 18 brings 21:9 support for playing movies and shows on projectors, and introduces new screen savers, like Snoopy. Additionally, robot vacuum cleaners will be compatible with the Home app and can participate in automations and scenes.

Availability

tvOS 18 is available as a free software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Some features may not be available in all regions, all languages, or on all devices, and compatible hardware and software may be required.

