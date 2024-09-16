In a press release, Deloitte Digital says it’s modernizing field service operations by leveraging Apple Vision Pro to deliver a hands-on application of spatial computing in real-world situations.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of he world’s biggest brands. The company’s application of spatial computing is designed to “illustrate how spatial computing can revolutionize field service operations by enabling remote experts to guide technicians through complex scenarios in real time.”

Tim McDougal, Service Excellence lead, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting, says theApple Vision Pro effectively blends digital content with your physical space on an infinite canvas, enabling intricate, hands-on work to be completed quickly and accurately, and transform how teams connect. This solution empowers remote experts to use Apple Vision Pro to guide on-site technicians through complex repairs with 3D instructions and custom tutorials, he adds.

“This innovative approach drives efficiency, accuracy, and improved cost savings, reducing the need for travel and demonstrating how spatial computing can solve complex problems and enhance coordination without constraints,” McDougal says.

The collaborative effort between Deloitte Digital, Apple, and Salesforce, allows field service organizations to harness the power of their data and workforce, and drive core business results more efficiently, he adds.

“With the new Salesforce software development kit for visionOS and Salesforce Field Service, we are setting a new standard for field service operations using Apple Vision Pro,” McDougal says. “This innovative approach can not only enhance the efficiency and accuracy of services but reduces the need for physical presence and travel. Our commitment to utilizing advanced technologies like the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro underscores our dedication to helping businesses optimize their operations and adapt to the evolving needs of their customers.”

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise Marketing, adds: “”Spatial computing delivers innovative ways to revolutionize how work is done, and using Apple Vision Pro to reimagine field service is an incredible opportunity. From preparing technicians to install equipment remotely, to guiding service calls from a central command center, Vision Pro has the ability to improve quality and safety, reduce costs, and increase employee satisfaction thanks to what Deloitte and Salesforce are delivering.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

