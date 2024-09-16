Last night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ scored wins for hit Apple Originals, with “Slow Horses” making its Emmy debut and “The Morning Show” star Billy Crudup earning his second Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his magnetic performance in the celebrated series.

“Slow Horses” creator and executive producer Will Smith was awarded Outstanding Writing for a Drama for the third season of the darkly humorous espionage thriller. The fourth season of “Slow Horses” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and the series has been renewed for a fifth season.

In addition to last week’s honors at the Creative Arts Emmys, Apple TV+ landed 10 Emmy Awards in total this year, including Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling and Makeup (Non-prosthetic) for hit drama “The Morning Show”; acclaimed limited series “Lessons in Chemistry” winning Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score); beloved comedy “Palm Royale” winning Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music; and stunning limited series “Masters of the Air” landing Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. The celebrated documentary film “Girls State” earned two wins, including Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, and Apple iPhone + Mac’s “Fuzzy Feelings” scored for Outstanding Commercial.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 515 wins and 2,308 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple scored 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including:

“The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

“Palm Royale”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Masters of the Air”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

“Girls State”

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Commercial

“Fuzzy Feelings — Apple — iPhone + Mac”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

