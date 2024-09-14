Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 9-13.

° Apple TV+ was recognized with eight wins across five titles for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Apple’s streaming service received its best-ever showing.

° Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, February 9, 2025, airing on FOX.

° Apple has announced updates to its AirPods and AirPods Max and new features coming to the AirPods Pro 2.

° There was no Apple Watch Ultra 3 announced at Monday’ “It’s Glowtime” event, but the highest-end smartwatch from Apple is now available in a black titanium model.

° Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence, will start rolling out next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

° Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a refined design and bringing new capabilities to the smartwatch.

° Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

° Apple must pay €13bn (about US$14 billion) in unpaid taxes to Ireland by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

° We didn’t get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 or an updated Apple Watch SE at Monday’s “It’s Glowtime” event, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says they’re coming next year.

° Apple has received a glass board-based OLED panel from Japan’s JDI for devices like its Vision Pro with the goal of reducing the price of the spatial computer.

° We may not see an OLED MacBook Pro until 2026, but I want one with a cellular option in 2025.

° Apple has shared its first AI-generated image exclusively with WIRED. It’s created by the Image Playground feature of iOS 18.

° The iPhone 16 launch has seen an increase in trade-in sales values of 38% and volumes of 28.8% vs last year’s iPhone 15 launch, according to a new report from SellCell.

° The FDA says Apple AirPods Pro can serve as hearing aids.

