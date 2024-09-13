Apple is now accepting orders for the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max through its online storefront and through the Apple Store app. However, if you haven’t already placed your order, you may be waiting awhile for your new iPhone.

Shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Apple’s online store in the U.S. are already beginning to slip into early October for some configurations. As noted by MacRumors, as of 5:45 a.m. (Pacific), the iPhone 16 Pro Max was facing up to a 2-3 week shipping delay for some configurations on Apple’s online store.

However, the iPhone 16 Pro, as well as the lower-end iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, are still available for launch-day delivery on Friday, September 20.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related