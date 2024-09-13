Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD.

Designed to maximize the performance of Mac and PC devices with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3, and USB4, this SSD boasts speeds exceeding 6000MB/s – making it up to twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4 and USB4.

It works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices. The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is, according to the folks at OWC, water-resistant, dust-resistant, and crushproof. It’s bus-powered with built-in Thunderbolt cable and has a fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum design.

The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD will be available in 2.0TB and 4.0TB capacities for US$399.99 and $599.99, respectively. It’s available now for pre-order and will start shipping in late October.

