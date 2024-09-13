Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Macworld: You may get nada from Apple if you want to trade in an iPhone with any damage.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has sent out a notification to some Mac users to agree to new iCloud Terms and Conditions, four days before they are supposed to apply.

° From 9to5Mac: Flappy Bird is returning to the iPhone soon after 10-year absence.

° From MacRumors: The Netflix app is set to end support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, requiring all users to be running iOS 17 or later or iPadOS 17 or later in order to receive new updates, features, and bug fixes.

° From WIRED: Apple Intelligence promises better AI privacy. Here’s how it actually works.

° From The MacObserver: iOS 18 brings new iCloud Mail features: cleanup tools, time-based email management, and bulk unsubscribe options for easier inbox control.

° From iMore: If you were wondering when a new iPhone SE model may drop, Apple may have just given its biggest hint yet that it could be soon.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, and Patrice Brend’amour continue the discussion of Apple’s Glowtime event by finishing up on the Apple Watch before moving on to the new Apple AirPod models and how they change the product line-up. (Part 2)

