U-tec, which specializes in smart home solutions, has introduced what it says is the first smart lock to leverage ultra-wideband (UWB) technology: the Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC.

Ultra-wideband technology, a wireless communication protocol, operates at very high frequencies, allowing for precise location tracking and data transmission over short distances. When integrated with the Ultraloq Bolt UWB+NFC smart lock, UWB technology enables devices to determine their exact position relative to the lock, ensuring that only authorized users within a close range can unlock it, according to Jesse Wang, head of Product Marketing at U-tec.

The Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC smart lock integrates with various smart home systems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, SmartThings, and IFTTT, allowing remote access and monitoring via a dedicated mobile app.

U-tec expects to launch smart door locks with UWB+NFC technology in two phases. The first version of Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, released in the fourth quarter of 2024, will support Matter and HomeKit. The proximity door opening feature is only available through the U-home App and doesn’t currently support the soon-to-be-released Aliro standard. However, a more high-end version will support the Matter and Aliro standards when released in 2025. The first version of Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related