DNA Payments has introduced Apple Pay Express Checkout, giving Ecommerce clients a new way to accept customer payments.

Now, merchants can offer Apple Pay at checkout or via the Express option through the Safari browser, ensuring consumers a swift and seamless buying experience. Integrating Apple Pay Express Checkout lets merchants simplify their buying journey, reduce cart abandonment and foster repeat business. This, in turn, enhances satisfaction, brand loyalty, and customer confidence, addressing the common issues customers face at checkout, according to Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, co-founders of DNA Payments.

