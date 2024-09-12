Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Forbes (a subscription is required to read the article): The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California is in talks with Apple to find a way to use the Apple Vision Pro for surveillance monitoring, and eventually, as a tool for patrolling officers.

° From AppleInsider: After practically disdaining the phrase “artificial intelligence,” Apple first compromised with “Apple Intelligence,” but now it’s overusing the term and applying it even to devices that won’t run the new feature.

° From MacRumors: With the launch of the new AirPods 4, Apple discontinued the low-cost AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, making the AirPods lineup much less confusing.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s announcement of the new AirPods Pro hearing aid feature has triggered a fall in the stock value of major standalone hearing aid brands.

° From The MacObserver: The GPS-only Apple Watch 10 Is heavier than the cellular+GPS variant. Why?

° From iMore: AT&T reveals its iPhone 16 deals — get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, a bonus-sized MacVoices Live! panel assembles to discuss Apple’s Glowtime event, the announcements, and who is buying what. (Part 1)

