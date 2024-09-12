As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple announced via its Developer site today that “win-back offers” are now available for apps.

You can now configure win-back offers — a new type of offer for auto-renewable subscriptions — in App Store Connect. Win-back offers allow you to reach previous subscribers and encourage them to resubscribe to your app or game.

Apple’s system does the work of determining user eligibility for a win-back offer.

If eligible, a former subscriber may see the special offers in a variety of places:

on the App Store itself, including the app’s product page but also editorial selections and personalized recommendations

inside the app, assuming it’s still installed

in the system-wide subscription management screen

Developers can also generate a special link that can be shared via email or social marketing to win users back.

