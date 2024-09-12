Apple has shared its first AI-generated image exclusively with WIRED. It’s created by the Image Playground feature of iOS 18.

“This image of an adorable small dog wearing a party hat and smiling behind a birthday cake isn’t just any random pup. Her name is Bailey, and she belongs to Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, who created the image for his wife in honor of Bailey’s recent birthday,” says WIRED.

Apple describes Image Playground as a “fun” feature that can produce original images in seconds right within apps. Users can create an entirely new image based on a description, suggested concepts, or a person from their Photos library. From there, users can adjust the style and make changes to match a Messages thread, a Freeform board, or a slide in Keynote, for example.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple plans to make the Image Playground feature for generating images and the Genmoji feature for generating custom emoji available in iOS 18.2. Sadly, that’s not likely to arrive until December.

