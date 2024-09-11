Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has been updated to version 17.50.

The app is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. Here’s what’s new in version 17.5:

Added macOS installer creation Support Auto-Recover feature Improved details and performance

Cisdem Data Recovery requires macOS 10.9 or later. Pricing is US$59.95 for a monthly plan, $99.95 for an annual plan; and $149.95 for a lifetime plan.

