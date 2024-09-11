It’s easy to see why people want to work for Apple. The average employee makes US$127,197 per year and will stay with the company for 4.5 years on average.

This could be part of the reason that 4,773 former employees at Intel chose to leave for Apple. So where then, would employees leave for?

A report by Switch on Business identified the tech giants that attract the most talent from their competitors — and where that talent goes next.

The data reveals that more people leave Apple to work at Google than any other tech company (3,858). The Switch on Business team analyzed LinkedIn employee profiles for Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel and Uber — calculating the number and percentage of employees who’ve moved from each of these companies to another.

Other key findings from the report:

Some 26.51% of Meta employees have worked at another tech giant — the highest proportion of any tech giant workforce.

However, Google has attracted the most talent by volume: 38,316 (24.15%) of their current staff came via other tech giants.

IBM headhunts the least, with just 2.28% of the current workforce having previously worked for another tech giant.

