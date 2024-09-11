Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: As the official launch of iOS 18 approaches, Apple is now inviting developers to submit their new apps or updates ready for the next versions of the company’s systems. This also includes watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia, which are coming next week.

° From AppleInsider: Apple can’t keep selling expensive AirPods Max headphones at the same price without the slightest update for four years — and then expect us to be glad when they make the weakest “upgrade” possible.

° From MacRumors: These are the Apple products still sold with Lighting ports.

° From The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): Goldman Sachs will almost certainly lose millions when it sells off the Apple Card.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Abe Feinberg, co-founder and CEO of The Prismatic Company, provides an update on their LightWeave series of apps that can help you build and update quality video content at scale.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related