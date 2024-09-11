InfinaCore has announced a handful of new products, including the company’s first-ever MagSafe case for iPhone 16 and a range of Qi2 wireless chargers. Here’s a glance at the new arrivals:
- MagSafe Case for iPhone 16 (US$17.99) – A premium iPhone 16 case option
- M3 Mini ($49.99) – Robust wireless charging for on-the-go
- T3 Pro ($39.99) – A 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless charger
- T1 Charging Stand ($29.99) – Foldable wireless charging stand built for travel
- C1 Car Charging Mount ($39.99) – Fast & hands-free charging in the car
- S1 2-in-1 Charger ($29.99) – Quick charging in a compact unibody
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today