InfinaCore has announced a handful of new products, including the company’s first-ever MagSafe case for iPhone 16 and a range of Qi2 wireless chargers. Here’s a glance at the new arrivals:

MagSafe Case for iPhone 16 (US$17.99) – A premium iPhone 16 case option

A premium iPhone 16 case option M3 Mini ($49.99) – Robust wireless charging for on-the-go

Robust wireless charging for on-the-go T3 Pro ($39.99) – A 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless charger

A 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless charger T1 Charging Stand ($29.99) – Foldable wireless charging stand built for travel

Foldable wireless charging stand built for travel C1 Car Charging Mount ($39.99) – Fast & hands-free charging in the car

Fast & hands-free charging in the car S1 2-in-1 Charger ($29.99) – Quick charging in a compact unibody

