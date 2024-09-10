Parallels, which specializes in cross-platform virtualization solutions, has launched Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac.

This latest version introduces AI capabilities, offeringdownloadable AI-ready virtual machines designed to be managed and operated offline to streamline AI application development. Fully compatible with macOS Sequoia and Windows 11 24H2, it also introduces a management portal as a part of the new Enterprise Edition, alongside numerous updates for Windows, macOS and Linux VMs.

According to Parallels Chief Technical Officer Prashant Kerkar, key highlights of Parallels Desktop 20 include:

New Parallels AI Package: To make AI development more accessible, this all-in-one solution includes a virtual machine pre-loaded with 14 AI development toolsets, sample code, and instructions, enabling developers to experiment with and deploy AI quickly. With just a click, users can download the Parallels virtual machine ready for AI and run a third-party small language model inside it, while completely disconnected from the Internet. The package offers offline, secure environments and allows users to customize resources and disable network access for enhanced privacy. Learn more at parallels.com/products/desktop/ai.

To make AI development more accessible, this all-in-one solution includes a virtual machine pre-loaded with 14 AI development toolsets, sample code, and instructions, enabling developers to experiment with and deploy AI quickly. With just a click, users can download the Parallels virtual machine ready for AI and run a third-party small language model inside it, while completely disconnected from the Internet. The package offers offline, secure environments and allows users to customize resources and disable network access for enhanced privacy. Learn more at parallels.com/products/desktop/ai. macOS Sequoia Compatibility: Users can enjoy Apple’s new AI-powered Writing Tools with Windows apps, sign in to Apple ID in macOS virtual machines on Apple silicon, and more (available when macOS Sequoia is released).

Users can enjoy Apple’s new AI-powered Writing Tools with Windows apps, sign in to Apple ID in macOS virtual machines on Apple silicon, and more (available when macOS Sequoia is released). Windows 11 24H2 Support: Optimizations ensure users’ workflows remain uninterrupted while running legacy Windows apps which get up to an 80% performance boost** for some workloads thanks to the improved Prism emulator built into Windows 11 on Arm.

Optimizations ensure users’ workflows remain uninterrupted while running legacy Windows apps which get up to an 80% performance boost** for some workloads thanks to the improved Prism emulator built into Windows 11 on Arm. Seamless compatibility with Windows applications through new shared folders technology:Improves performance with a variety of apps and installers, such as Mathematica or NinjaTrader, and delivers up to 4x faster operations on Mac files in Linux VMs.

For Businesses:

New Enterprise Edition including Management Portal: The most advanced offering yet, designed for organizations needing greater control, visibility, and efficiency in managing Parallels Desktop virtual machines and security policies. The new Edition unlocks, advanced licensing option that supports both SSO and volume license, premium support and onboarding.

The most advanced offering yet, designed for organizations needing greater control, visibility, and efficiency in managing Parallels Desktop virtual machines and security policies. The new Edition unlocks, advanced licensing option that supports both SSO and volume license, premium support and onboarding. SOC 2 Report: Parallels Desktop has attained a SOC 2 Type 2 report and undergoes regular third-party penetration testing, supporting upholding standards for security and reliability.

For IT Pros and Developers:

Enhanced DevOps Services: Build software in Windows, Linux and macOS VMs on Macs anywhere. Learn more at parallels.com/solutions/devops/

Build software in Windows, Linux and macOS VMs on Macs anywhere. Learn more at parallels.com/solutions/devops/ Enhanced Visual Studio Code Extension: Simplifies access to the AI package and integrates Microsoft Copilot, allowing users to control virtual machines using natural language.

Simplifies access to the AI package and integrates Microsoft Copilot, allowing users to control virtual machines using natural language. Snapshots and OCR-powered Packer: Enhanced features for macOS virtual machines on Apple Silicon Macs.

For more details on all the new features, visit parallels.com/blogs/product-updates-parallels-desktop-20/.

Trial and Availability

Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac Standard, Pro, and Business editions can be purchased or upgraded to at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers worldwide.

The Parallels AI Package is included at no additional cost in the Parallels Desktop for Mac Business and Enterprise editions. It is also available free of charge in the Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition during 2024 only.

For more information about Parallels products, to download a free trial, or purchase a subscription (US$99.99/annually), please visit parallels.com.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related