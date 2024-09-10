Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Cult of Mac: Here’s what we didn’t get at yesterday’s “It’s Glowtime” event.

° From MacRumors: With the launch of the new iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max have been replaced with the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

° From AppleInsider: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple has ordered fractionally fewer iPhone 16 models than the iPhone 15, going against the idea that Apple Intelligence will prompt upgrades.

° From iMore: FineWoven isn’t dead as Apple reveals new iPhone 16 accessories made from the controversial material.

° From MacVoices Live!: The second part of a conversation with Joe Kissell, who’s newest book is “Take Control of Sequoia,” shifts to his assessments of Apple Intelligence in the upcoming macOS, as well as some thoughts on the general state of large language models and their uses.

