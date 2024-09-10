As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve always had an appreciation for fine wood, which is why I’m a big fan of the products from Grovemade, a designer of handcrafted wooden and leather accessories.

The company’s accessories make my desktop set-up look classier than ever. But, as you might expect from such premium products, they’re not inexpensive.

The company’s Note Taking Kit is a new suite of products designed in collaboration with content creator and mod musings founder, Matthew Encina. The kit includes a refillable notepad with dot grid paper and a solid metal base, a display rail to keep notes and devices upright and accessible, and a vertical organizer that stores your notes until you’re ready for them.

Wherever your office is, note taking is something you probably do on a regular basis. For me, it’s writing down a phone number or address during a phone or FaceTime call. Or making a reminder about an article I need to research for Apple World Today.

You probably have similar situations. The tools in the Note Taking Kit make it easy to capture, store, and deal with your notes.

The $80 Small Notepad features a double-sided, dot grid pattern paper that allows you to flip the pages while the solid metal base stays put. The $120 Display Rail holds your notes and devices upright for quick viewing and reviewing. And the $100 Vertical Organizer stores and sorts your notes until you’re ready for ‘em.

The items in the Note Taking Kit aren’t inexpensive. But they’re great for helping you declutter your desk and organize your thoughts.i

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related