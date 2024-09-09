Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:
° From AppleInsider: A new malware threat targeting Macs can give attackers complete remote access to an infected machine.
° From 9to5Mac: iPhone 16 case colors for Apple’s FineWoven cases may have been revealed.
° From Vogue: Jony Ive and Moncler join forces on the season’s most functional outerwear.
° From MacRumors: Internal Apple documentation obtained by MacRumors suggests that macOS 15.0 Sequoia will be officially released to the public by mid-September.
° From iMore: Google Photos gets an Apple Intelligence-inspired update to help you find your favorite snaps.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today