Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, February 9, 2025, airing on FOX.

Multi-Platinum, Grammy and Emmy award winning artist and co-founder of creative imprint pgLang, Lamar, has achieved critical and cultural success since his debut album “good kid, m.A.A.d city” released in 2012. Since its release, Lamar has accumulated 17 Grammy wins, and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album “DAMN.” His latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was released in May 2022.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

