AUKEY, a provider of charging technology, has introduced a line of new wireless chargers with their Omnia-Frez cooling system.

It powers three new wireless chargers in the MagFusion Pro line: the MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, MagFusion GameFrost and MagFusion Dash Pro. Designed to tackle overheating issues often seen with fast, wireless charging devices, the Omnia-Frez technology reduces charging temperatures by up to 20℃ (68℉) compared to traditional wireless chargers, providing faster and safer charging for your devices, according to David Yunyou Wu, vice president of AUKEY.

For an iPhone 15 Pro, the full charging time is shortened by 26 minutes, according to the AUKEY Lab data. The Omnia-Frez technology also helps preserve an iPhone’s battery health and extend its lifespan, prolonging a device’s battery life, Wu says.

The MagFusion Dash Pro is available for purchase on www.aukey.com and authorized retailers. The MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro and MagFusion GameFrost will be available in quarter four. The MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro will retail at US$129.99, the MagFusion GameFrost will retail at $42.99 and the MagFusion Dash Pro will retail for $40.99.

