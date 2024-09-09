Architecture and design publication Dezeen has posted photos of a new events venue dubbed “The Observatory” at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Set to officially open later today, The Observatory is the most significant building to be completed on the campus since the Steve Jobs Theater opened in 2017. Dezeen says it’s designed “as a contemplative space” and that the subterranean building will be used for launch events and to showcase the brand’s latest technology.

When we built Apple Park, we wanted the entire campus to be seamlessly integrated into the landscape, and this building follows that same approach,” Apple global head of design (real estate and development) John De Maio told Dezeen.”With its stunning views of the campus greenery and the mountains ringing the horizon, The Observatory truly is an extension of Apple Park, showcasing the best of California and the best of the natural environment around us,”

